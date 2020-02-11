CALGARY -- Officials with the Calgary Humane Society are celebrating after an emergency adoption event helped empty the cages that had been overwhelmed with bunnies.

The adopt-a-rabbit initiative, which ran from Feb. 6 - 10, was created after the shelter found itself with nearly 100 of the domestic animals. The rabbits had been placing a strain on resources and prompted the humane society to offer adoptions at negotiable prices complete with a free bunny care kit.

On Monday, the Calgary Humane Society confirmed there were 102 animals adopted during the event including 38 rabbits.

We are so thrilled that our rabbit adoption event has been a huge success! As astonishing 102 animals were adopted last week, including 38 rabbits. Thank you, friends, for helping us find homes for so many bunnies, including Bunko (pictured)! �� pic.twitter.com/zYKTdZ0uUq — Calgary Humane Society (@CalgaryHumane) February 10, 2020

