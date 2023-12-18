Horse shot and killed at Red Deer area farm, RCMP search for suspects

Innisfail RCMP are investigating after a horse was shot and killed late last month.

Mounties say on Nov. 29, the animal, a two-year-old Grulla Colt, was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the gut.

Investigators say the shooting took place on a farm near Township Road 353 and Range Road 255 in Red Deer County, between Innisfail and Pine Lake.

Police say the horse was worth approximately $5,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or their local police.

