CALGARY
Calgary

    • Horse shot and killed at Red Deer area farm, RCMP search for suspects

    Innisfail RCMP say a two-year-old Grulla Colt was shot and killed sometime between Nov. 28 and 29, 2023. (Supplied) Innisfail RCMP say a two-year-old Grulla Colt was shot and killed sometime between Nov. 28 and 29, 2023. (Supplied)

    Innisfail RCMP are investigating after a horse was shot and killed late last month.

    Mounties say on Nov. 29, the animal, a two-year-old Grulla Colt, was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the gut.

    Investigators say the shooting took place on a farm near Township Road 353 and Range Road 255 in Red Deer County, between Innisfail and Pine Lake.

    Police say the horse was worth approximately $5,000.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or their local police.

    Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

