CALARY -- As Alberta added another 1,336 COVID-19 cases Saturday, another Calgary hospital is experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus.

Peter Lougheed Centre has at least two confirmed cases.

“One patient and one healthcare worker linked to the unit have tested positive for COVID-19," an e-mailed statement from Alberta Health Services says.

“All precautions are being taken to reduce the risk of transmission among patients and HCWs on the unit including enhanced cleaning and symptom screening.”

“Contact tracing has been conducted to identify anyone who may be at risk for exposure.”

Faith Standing Alone tells CTV News that it is Unit 39 that has been affected, where her mother is in care.

“It’s restricted visiting now, so I can’t go see my mom, I haven’t been able to see my mom since she’s be in Peter Lougheed,” said Standing Alone.

Her mother Tara, in her late 40s was admitted roughly a week ago for diabetes and complications with other vital organs.

“It was very unsettling to find out through the receptionist and not my mom's nurse.”

She says her mom was so sick she was unconscious for hours when she first arrived to the ER — she thought her mom would be sent to intensive care, but was told there was no room.

“You would think that because of how sick she was she would be put into the ICU but she was put to wherever had a bed for her.”

Standing Alone is calling for stricter protocols, believing that visitors could be behind the spread of the virus in hospitals.

This week, Alberta’s top doctor said there have been several cases of people coming to visit family, and hidng the fact they themselves may be infected

“If this behaviour continues, AHS will have to consider limiting designated family and support visitation even further,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw during her address on Friday.

“Do not go to a healthcare facility if you are feeling sick unless of course you yourself need care,” she added.

The warning from health officials are still being ignored by some.

Also on Saturday, for the second week in a row, hundreds of people rallied outside city hall refusing to social distance or wear masks.

There were rally cries of “No more masks,” and speakers said saying the rules are unfair — despite consensus from top health experts that masks and space dramatically cut down the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile Standing Alone says while some people ignore the health measure in place, she’s being prevented from visiting her mother who is fighting for her life and at risk of a current outbreak where she is in care.