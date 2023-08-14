Hot weather poses health hazard as homes heat up

With temperatures expected to hover around 30 C, there is a real risk of heat-related injuries this week.

And with few homes equipped with air conditioning, some advocates are suggesting it's time to regulate maximum temperatures in rental properties.

"It's a health and safety issue if the temperature is too hot in your unit," said Meaghon Reid with Vibrant Communities Calgary.

"We really do need to look at maximums because it just keeps getting hotter and of course, buildings retain that heat and it's not a very safe situation for people to live in that heat in a prolonged way."

Landlords in Alberta are already required to keep temperatures in winter at 22 C with an absolute minimum of 16 C.

According to Statistics Canada, just 37 per cent of Alberta homes have some form of air conditioning, compared to 64 per cent across Canada.

But for many home buyers, it's just not a high priority, one home builder says.

"We've always had a small percentage of purchasers that are looking to do air conditioners with their home but by and large, we haven't really seen that number increase over the last few years. It's still really low," said Mike DeBoer of Genesis Builders Group.

The City of Calgary has an interactive map of places to get cool during the day, including libraries and recreation centres.

It also has a series of water refill and misting stations throughout the downtown core.

CALGARIANS WARNED TO 'TAKE PRECAUTIONS'

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and several other Alberta communities this week.

The agency says daytime highs in excess of 30 C will be expected for at least the next four days, with cooler weather forecasted for Friday at the earliest.

ECCC says everyone living and visiting the regions under the warning need to take a number of precautions and monitor the health of their family and friends, especially those who could be susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

"Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day," ECCC wrote in the online bulletin. "Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible."

It also said people need to drink lots of water to stay hydrated and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles for any period of time.

According to the five-day forecast, daytime temperatures in Calgary are expected to hover around 30 C through Thursday.

The UV index on both Monday and Tuesday is expected to be 7 or high.

Overnight temperatures aren't expected to be any cooler than 14 C, ECCC said.

There could be relief on Friday as the agency is forecasting a high of 17 C and possible rain, which could last throughout the weekend.

ECCC says heat warnings are issued whenever high temperatures could pose a serious risk of heat illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.