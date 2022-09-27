How the City of Calgary is marking Orange Shirt Day

The City of Calgary will be honouring Orange Shirt Day on Friday by hosting a public ceremony at Fort Calgary.

The ceremony, which will include a moment of silence, will begin at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the city's website.

Orange Shirt Day started in 2013 as a way to honour and remember the 150,000 Indigenous children forced to go to residential schools, including thousands who never made it home.

"This ceremony is an opportunity for the truth to be shared, listened to and learned from," said Harold Horsefall, issues strategist with the city's Indigenous Relations Office, in a Tuesday news release.

The event will conclude with a free hamburger lunch for attendees.

2022 marks the third year the City of Calgary has recognized Orange Shirt Day.