CALGARY -- Southern Alberta police are investigating after a set of human bones were found on the Tsuut'ina First Nation, southwest of Calgary this week.

RCMP were at the scene Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson tells CTV News officers were in the area to contain the scene and make sure any evidence isn't compromised.

There are few details about the remains at this time, but the Medical Examiner has been notified.

A full examination is expected to take place next week.