Human remains found near Tsuut'ina Nation, police say

RCMP have confirmed to CTV News they are investigating the discovery of human remains near the Tsuut'ina First Nation on Wednesday night.

There are no details about the victim, but RCMP are expected to release further details on Thursday.

The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service advised the public at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday about an "increased police presence" near the west side of the First Nation due to an ongoing investigation, but said there was no risk to the public.

"As result of this investigation, there will be a road closure on Range Road 40/Popular Bluff in effect," police said.

"Please plan alternate routes if possible."

Officials say the operation is being led by the RCMP and further updates will be coming from that service.

This is a developing story and we will have more information when it becomes available…