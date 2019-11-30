CALGARY -- While members of the United Conservative Party participated in the annual general meeting in northeast Calgary, a significant amount of people staged a rally outside.

The gathering, which consisted of about 800 protesters, waved signs placards saying "no more cuts," "I love public education," and "united nurses of Alberta."

Meanwhile, inside the Westin Hotel by the Calgary International Airport, party faithful take part in the governance and policy plenary session.

"There’s a lot of change happening now in the province of Alberta. We’ve got a strong mandate to get our budget back to balance. We’re taking those steps now its reasonable and measured," said Doug Schweitzer, MLA for Calgary-Elbow and Justice Minister.

"You know what, people still have the right to have their voices heard and they can do that outside right now."

The policy session continues through the afternoon discussing a fair deal for Alberta and leader’s speech with Jason Kenney Saturday evening.

The conference continues Sunday.