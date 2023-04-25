Huntington Hills youth missing; last seen in grocery store parking lot

Police need your help finding a boy missing from northwest Calgary.

Haleem Urehman Shah, 12, was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Superstore grocery store (7000 block, 4 Street N.W.), in the community of Huntington Hills.

Police say there is no indication of foul play, but the boy's family is worried about him.

He is described as:

131 centimetres (about 4'3");

Slim;

Brown haired; and

Brown-eyed.

He was last seen wearing:

A navy-blue school uniform; and

A Toronto Raptors hat.

Anyone who knows where he is or might be is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.