Hurricanes defeat Oil Kings 6-1 in Edmonton

Members of the Lethbridge Hurricanes celebrate Saturday night in Edmonton.The 'Canes defeated the Oil Kings 6-1.(Photo: Twitter@WHLHurricanes) Members of the Lethbridge Hurricanes celebrate Saturday night in Edmonton.The 'Canes defeated the Oil Kings 6-1.(Photo: Twitter@WHLHurricanes)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina