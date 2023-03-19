Hurricanes defeat Oil Kings 6-1 in Edmonton

The Hurricanes made it a winning weekend, defeating the Oil Kings 6-1 Saturday in a game played at Rogers Place arena in Edmonton.

It was the Hurricanes' second straight win this weekend, following a 6-4 win over the Hitmen Friday night in Lethbridge.

Tyson Laventure, Cole Shepard, Noah Chadwick, Miguel Marques, Blake Swetlikoff, Logan Wormald and Nolan Bentham scored for Lethbridge.

Loick Daigle scored the lone goal for the Oil Kings.

Lethbridge outshot Edmonton 40-24.

The Hurricanes return home to take on the Hitmen Wednesday night in at Enmax Centre.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.