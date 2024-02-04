Hurricanes firing on all cylinders in 6-0 blanking of Hitmen

CALGARY
    Lethbridge Hurricanes wore jerseys designed by 6-year-old Lottie Saturday night in their game against the Calgary Hitmen. The jerseys are being auctioned off as part of a charity fundraiser. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes) Lethbridge Hurricanes wore jerseys designed by 6-year-old Lottie Saturday night in their game against the Calgary Hitmen. The jerseys are being auctioned off as part of a charity fundraiser. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes)
    The Lethbridge Hurricanes started slow but ended up firing on all cylinders Saturday night at the Enmax Centre, blanking the Calgary Hitmen 6-0.

    After being outshot 6-1 in the first six minutes, the Hurricanes got their mojo working midway through the period, outshooting the Hitmen 9-2 for the rest of the period.

    Sean Tschigerl, playing his first game against his former team, opened the scoring, and after a long scoreless stretch, added his second of the night with around three minutes remaining in the second period.

    He notched the hat trick a minute into the third, scoring his 26th goal of the season. Miguel Marques, Brayden Edwards and Tristen Doyle added singles to complete the scoring.

    Calgary outshot Lethbridge 25-23 on the night.

    Lethbridge pulled four points ahead of the Hitmen for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes are 3-1-1-0 against Calgary this season.

    The Hurricanes wore special jerseys at the game designed by six-year-old Lottie as part of a contest sponsored by SuperStore. The jerseys are being auctioned off for charity.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a Tuesday night game in Saskatoon against the Blades. Puck drop for that one is 6 p.m. MST.

    Next up for the Hitmen is a Sunday matinee against the Oil Kings at the Saddledome. Puck drop is 4 p.m.

