Hurricanes flattened 5-1, fall behind Warriors 2-0

The Hurricanes find themselves in a 2-0 hole after dropping a 5-1 decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday night.

Following a heartbreaking loss in double overtime Friday night, the Hurricanes struggled Saturday.

Atley Calvert, Ryder Korczak, Martin Rysavy, Denton Mateychuk and Lucas Brenton scored for Moose Jaw.

Anton Astashevich had the lone goal for the Hurricanes, who were outshot 34-22 on the night.

Pretty passing on the power play from the Hurricanes & Astashevich finishes the job! #WHLPlayoffs@WHLHurricanes | #FeedingTheFuture pic.twitter.com/rR4XuGQz8b — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 2, 2023

The series moves to Enmax Centre in Lethbridge for Games 3 and 4, Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Tickets are available here.