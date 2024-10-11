Outsmart and outrun zombies as part of interactive Calgary Halloween haunt

Haunted Calgary is teaming up with Heritage Park to host an immersive Halloween haunt.

The event, called Hell Night, sees attendees thrown into a zombie apocalypse.

Ticketholders will test their abilities to outsmart and outrun a horde of the undead in a heart-pounding interactive game.

Players who are "bitten" will then be transformed into zombies themselves with help from staff from Don's Costume and Makeup Shop.

While it's not the first time Hell Night will be held in Calgary, this year marks the first time Haunted Calgary will host the event at Heritage Park.

Haunted Calgary's creative director Christine Campbell says they're excited to head to a new venue this year.

"Hell Night combines the best of immersive entertainment with the historic backdrop of Heritage Park, creating an unforgettable night of scares, strategy and survival," she said.

Hell Fest 2024 runs for three nights on Saturday, Oct. 19, Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.

The first 200 people to buy tickets also get a complimentary wagon ride through the park before the game begins.

The event is suitable for kids ages 12 and up, but all players under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.