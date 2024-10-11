3 Airdrie neighbours win $100K on Extra selection in Lotto 6-49 draw

Three Airdrie neighbours are celebrating after winning $100,000 together on a Lotto 6/49 and Extra ticket.

Jeremy Giraudier, Cory Bond and Steven Mercer buy lottery tickets together twice per week and recently hit a winner after buying a ticket from the Chevron McKnight at 4808 12 Street N.E. in Calgary.

They matched the last six of seven digits in the Extra selection on the Sept.11 draw.

Giraudier had the lucky ticket.

“I scanned it at the store,” he said, in a media release. “I was excited, and called everyone over to tell them.

“We live in the same cul-de-sac,” he added, “so I called Steve and Cory and said I needed help with something and to come over.

“That’s when I told them.”

Bond heard the news and asked a question.

“I asked, ‘How many zeroes?’” he said, laughing.

Each winner has a plan for their share: Giraudier said he’s going to finish a basement renovation, Bond plans to take a Mexican vacation with his family and Mercer says he’s heading to Mexico as well, to help his girlfriend celebrate a milestone birthday in style.