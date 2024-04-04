CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricanes go down in double overtime heartbreaker as they get swept out of WHL playoffs by Swift Current

    Swift Current defeated Lethbridge Tuesday and Wednesday night to sweep the WHL series 4-0. (Photo: X@SCBroncos) Swift Current defeated Lethbridge Tuesday and Wednesday night to sweep the WHL series 4-0. (Photo: X@SCBroncos)
    The Lethbridge Hurricanes have once again been bounced out of the WHL playoffs, thanks to a heart-breaking 5-4 double overtime defeat Wednesday at the Enmax Centre.

    Conor Geekie scored on the only shot fired in the second overtime to give the Swift Current Broncos a dramatic come-from-behind victory that gave them a four-game sweep in the opening round of the 2024 playoffs.

    The loss was the Hurricanes’ 13th straight post-season defeat, going all the way back to 2019.

    The defeat came on the heels of a 5-3 loss in Game 3.

    Earlier in the night, it appeared that things might be breaking the Hurricanes’ way. They jumped out to a 4-1 lead by the second period, on goals from Trae Wilke, Carter Dereniwsky, Brayden Edwards and Hayden Pakkala for the home squad.

    However Clarke Caswell and Luke Mistelbacher both scored late in the period, making it a one-goal game going into the third.

    Then Grayson Burznyski tied it in the third, sending it into overtime.

    Swift Current outshot Lethbridge 45-41.

    Despite the crushing defeat, Lethbridge did get some good news Thursday. Goaltender Harrison Meneghin was named the Central Divisions goaltender of the year.

