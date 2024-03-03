Hurricanes hang on to edge Raiders in Prince Albert 4-3

Dylan Sydor scored the game-winning goal at 6:12 of the second period as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3.

Hayden Pakkala scored twice for the Hurricanes (28-26-5-0), while Brayden Edwards added a single.

Krzysztof Macias scored twice for the Raiders (29-27-1-3), while Ryder Ritchie netted a single.

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first, and extended it to 4-1 in the third before Prince Albert responded with a pair of late tallies to make it a one-goal game.

Prince Albert outshot the Hurricanes 40-28 on the night. The Hurricanes scored twice on four power play opportunities.

It was Lethbridge’s third straight road win, pulling them to within a point of Prince Albert for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Wednesday night tilt against the Medicine Hat Tigers at Enmax Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

With files from The Canadian Press