Husky Oil charged in connection with 2020 pipeline leak

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has laid charges against Husky Oil for a spill that released 900,000 litres of contaminated water into the environment two years ago.

The agency says the Calgary-based company, which is now amalgamated into Cenovus Energy Inc., is facing six counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act following a probe by its major investigations team.

They include:

Releasing a substance into the environment that may cause a significant adverse effect;

Failing to report as soon as they became aware of the release;

Failing to take all reasonable measures to repair, remedy and confine the effects of the substance as soon as they became aware of the release;

Failing to take all reasonable measures to remediate, manage, remove or otherwise dispose of the substance in such a manner as to prevent an adverse effect or further adverse effect as soon as they became aware of the release; and

Two counts of providing false or misleading information to the AER.

The incident, which occurred near Rainbow Lake in northwestern Alberta between Oct. 18 and 21, 2020, released 900,000 litres of produced water from one of Husky's pipelines.

Originally, the company reported a spill of 500,000 litres to the AER, but further investigation determined a much higher amount of liquid was released.

A company official at the time said crews worked to contain the leak and clean it up with pumps and vacuum trucks.

A court hearing is scheduled to take place on Nov. 7 at Vermillion provincial court.