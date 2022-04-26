Impaired driving charges pending against man who crashed stolen van into Calgary townhouse
Calgary police say impaired driving charges are pending against a man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a building in the city's northeast on Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex in the community of Cornerstone at around 11:15 p.m.
Police said the driver was travelling east on 128 Avenue N.E. at a "high rate of speed" when the silver minivan he was in hit the median of a traffic circle and crashed into the building.
Police say residents in one of the two townhomes impacted had to be rescued by members of the fire department as the vehicle had "destroyed" the stairs in their unit.
None of the residents were injured.
"A man, suspected to be the driver, climbed out of the van within the residence, and broke a window on the home to climb outside," police said in a news release.
"He remained on scene and was treated by EMS before being taken into custody for impaired driving."
The driver hasn't yet been charged and officials are not naming him until the process is complete.
Police say the minivan involved was stolen from a mall in Falconridge about an hour before the crash.
Firefighters have since removed the van and stabilized the complex but say the damagewas extensive. City engineers will evaluate its structural integrity.
Police are asking anyone with information about the collision, including dash cam video or security footage, tocontact them by calling 403-266-1234 or to reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
