Indigenous community upset over Smith's version of Canadian history
Danielle Smith released a video from her trip to Ottawa Friday reflecting on the origin story of Canada that's not sitting well with Indigenous groups in southern Alberta, who are offended by what the Alberta premier said.
Against a backdrop of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, Smith said, "As I walk the streets of our nation's capital, I can't help but be reminded of the history of this place, including how Canada was founded.
"Many years ago," she said, "the Indigenous people of this land and those that came from across the world united to tame an unforgiving frontier ensuring prosperity for countless future generations.
"It was their duty to support one another as neighbours and to build this country together, developing democratic institutions that would yield good and stable governance," Smith said, continuing.
"I think it's important to remind ourselves where we came from because it might help shape where we're going."
Jessica Salkeld, of the Reconciliation Action Group YYC, described Smith's comments as "dehumanizing, demoralizing and hurtful."
Salkeld said she has seen the video a number of times and said she's hearing from the Indigenous community all over the province who are against it.
She said she's not sure who's advising Danielle Smith, but says her information is all wrong about the history of Canada and the role Indigenous people played.
"If she's done any history reading, which she should be well-versed in the history of our country, in the history of this province, and if she knows anything about that history, she ought to know that what she's seen as a bold-faced lie," Salkeld said.
"The main statement she made was that she implied that Indigenous peoples were quote, good neighbours in the creation of Canada and that they equally participated in everything that came to put Canada together as a country and nation, implying we had equal partnership in all those pieces," Salkeld said. "That would include residential schools, and the genocide of Indigenous peoples that is continuing today."
EXTREMELY HURTFUL
Salkeld says Smith needs to apologize for her comments and accept that they are not OK, but rather they're extremely hurtful.
"Her statements need to be condemned," she said. "I expect the UCP caucus to condemn her statements, I expect an apology from her but I expect widespread condemnation of her comments.
"They are not acceptable, they are not OK and they're extremely hurtful and they set us very far back in the journey towards truth and reconciliation and if she can't even have truth, we certainly can't have reconciliation."
Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt said the comments are the latest example of the UCP's tone-deafness when it comes to Indigenous relations.
"This was not an off-the-cuff comment," he said. "Right? This was a scripted video with a message that she wanted to deliver and is just so historically inaccurate."
CTV News has reached out to the premier's office for comment but hasn't heard back yet.
With files from Kevin Fleming
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down near Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down near Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of 'significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet (1,200 metres) above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34
Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in 'Hollywood Heights' and 'Days of Our Lives,' was found dead Wednesday at his Texas home, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
A fire table sold at Home Depot is being recalled -- due to fire hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning people about the fire hazard posed by a fire table sold at a popular hardware store.
Edmonton
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
-
Alberta companies team up to build AI to combat online racism
Two local companies have teamed up to help fight racism online.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver developer seeking creditor protection, facing $700 million in debt
Coromandel Properties Ltd. has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. for relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
-
Recruiting new nurses a concern amid health-care staff shortage
With hundreds of psychiatric nurse positions unfilled in B.C., Vancouver's mayor is modifying his promise to hire 100 mental health nurses, who he said would work alongside 100 new police officers in the Downtown Eastside.
-
First-of-its-kind program in B.C. helping Merritt residents displaced by 2021 floods
Dozens of people hit hard by the Merritt floods 15 months ago are finally getting a new place to call home.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
-
Primary care clinics in pharmacies exceed expectations: Pharmacy association
A pharmacy on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S., is one of 12 with a primary care clinic -- a set-up similar to a doctor’s office where a pharmacist dedicates their day to seeing patients.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect arrested after $55K in 'irreplaceable' books stolen from Victoria shop
One day after a handful of rare books worth more than $55,000 were stolen from a downtown Victoria book shop, the store says the collection has been returned.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek suspect after possible voyeurism incident at city aquatic centre
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour inside a change room at a city-owned recreation facility.
-
Saanich police arrest man speeding erratically in fake police car with drugs, child inside
Police in Saanich, B.C., arrested an allegedly impaired driver who was speeding erratically in a mock police vehicle with a young child inside.
Toronto
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
-
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know about the councillor poised to take over as Toronto mayor
Mayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
-
John Tory's colleagues react to 'shocking' affair announcement
After John Tory announced he will be stepping down as Toronto’s mayor, many city councillors, both former and present, were quick to respond to the announcement.
Montreal
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told various media Friday that he'd baptized the boy about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.
-
Mont Tremblant commercial village for sale, bids likely to reach $100 million
The Mont-Tremblant commercial village was put up for sale Thursday as owning company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) hopes to flip the property for up to $100 million. 'The response has been phenomenal,' said Scott Speirs of CBRE, the company brokering the property for JLL. He says prospective buyers have ranged from 'institutional investors' to those with personal properties nearby.
-
'Justice for Nicous': Protesters demand release of video footage in death of illegally detained Black man
Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal Friday demanding justice for Nicous D'Andre Spring, a 21-old-year Black man who died while illegally detained at the Bordeaux jail in December.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service disrupted by broken piece in overhead catenary system near Lees Station
Ottawa's Confederation Line is only running on the eastbound track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Friday evening after the arm that supports the wire in the Overhead Catenary System broke near Lees Station. OC Transpo expects repairs to be completed by Saturday morning.
-
OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
-
Fourth person facing charges in death of Ottawa physiotherapist
Kyle Andrades, 35, was found dead at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road late Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and children’s services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to safety concerns during visits to the washroom.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
-
Kitchener Rangers fire head coach Chris Dennis
The Kitchener Rangers announced Friday morning that head coach Chris Dennis has been fired.
Saskatoon
-
'We just need answers': Fairhaven Community Association holds meeting regarding STC Wellness Centre
Over 250 residents attended a meeting called by the Fairhaven Community Association regarding the STC Wellness Center Thursday night.
-
'I love my culture': Sask. Indigenous dancer to perform at Super Bowl LVII
An Indigenous dancer from Saskatchewan is preparing for a performance of a lifetime, taking the stage at this year’s Super Bowl.
-
Here's how to prevent ice dams from causing damage to your home
An extended mid-winter stretch of temperatures hovering around the freezing mark has revealed layers of ice, better known as ice dams, built up on roofs across Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
-
Scammers try to capitalize on Sault teen’s $48M win
A record lottery win in the Sault – an 18-year-old student won $48 million -- is being used to target social media users.
-
Battalion overagers making the most of their last OHL season
With less than three months to go in the OHL regular season, North Bay Battalion overagers Kyle McDonald, Kyle Jackson and Avery Winslow are soaking in what they have left.
Winnipeg
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
-
Mexico's smoking ban means travellers have to butt out before next visit
Travellers who enjoy sipping a cold beer and smoking a cigarette in Mexico may have to butt out before their next visit.
-
World Unity Convoy scheduled for Manitoba next week
Discussions online show a convoy is set to roll into Manitoba next week, nearly a year after a convoy protest took over downtown Winnipeg.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
-
14-year-old's magazine turning pages in Sask.
What started as a pandemic project has turned into a side hustle for Mossbank's Carson Green. The 14-year-old created a magazine called Everything Country and produces the magazine from start to finish, including writing, photos, and formatting.
-
Sask. neuropathologist contradicts cause of death in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
An expert witness for the defence believes Catlin Goodwill’s infant son died from a virus, not head trauma, according to testimony on the fifth day of trial.