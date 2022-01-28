Inglewood art exhibit features augmented reality you access through your phone

A new kind of art exhibition may have people walking through Inglewood thinking they're seeing things.

It's all part of a new augmented reality art display.

Sixteen teams of artists are participating in the Northern Reflections Art Walk. All it takes to experience it is to download the free Augle app onto your phone, then hold it up to one of the 16 murals being featured in different East Village and Inglewood storefronts, says Inglewood BRZ Executive Rebecca O'Brien.

"What they'll see is a mural on a window and those windows are marked by a sandwich board with information about the artist," O'Brien told CTV News Friday. "(Then) you hold up your smart phone… and that mural will come to life with animation and a musical score."

The project she said, employs local artists, animators and musicians to produce a unique – and safe – way for Calgarians to get out of the house.

"We're always looking for opportunities for public art and immersive work," she said, "and we knew with the pandemic we had to create exhibit that was interactive and also safe for people to be outside. This just worked out perfectly."

Animator Alyssa Koski said the unique form of the exhibit also appeals to her.

"It's a really exciting artistic technology," she said, "augmented where you can animate things on top of something in your physical space. The animation appears in your physical space, but you can only see it through your device, like an iPhone or iPad.

"It's a really great way to engage with the community," she said. "To bring people outside, to walk around and connect during a time when it's harder to connect.

"It's a way," she said, "to bring art back into people's lives."

The installation is part of Chinook Blast, Calgary's winter art festival. Chinook Blast runs throughout February with live music, a festival of lights and other opportunities to enjoy the arts.