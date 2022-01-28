Inglewood art exhibit features augmented reality you access through your phone

Sixteen teams of artists are participating in the Northern Reflections Art Walk. All it takes to experience it is to download the free Augle app onto your phone, then hold it up to one of the 16 murals being featured in different East Village and Inglewood storefronts, says Inglewood BRZ Executive Rebecca O'Brien.

