Innovative Easter egg hunt in northeast Calgary for children and youth experiencing sight loss

The snow didn’t stop several dozen families from attending an accessible egg hunt so children and youth with sight loss could participate in this popular Easter tradition.

A 3-d printer was used to create the eggs which were then hidden out in the field in the snow.

“Once they're activated, they beep and it gives the youth an opportunity to be independent and find eggs that maybe they previously didn't have the opportunity to do,” says Craig Peterson the executive director of CNIB Alberta Northwest Territories.

After finding all the eggs, the children exchanged the beeping eggs for chocolate.

Peterson says this activity provides a valuable learning experience for all participants.

“It's an education opportunity and teaches the children independence gives them an opportunity to be successful, also enables police service members to understand what it's like to support families and children with low vision should that ever encounter ever happen.”

The second annual beeping egg event was a collaboration with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, the Rachel Project, the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators, the Calgary Police Service, and Calgary Police Youth Foundation.

The event also featured games and a petting zoo.