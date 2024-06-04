Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The Calgary Real Estate Board says May home sales fell 0.8 per cent from last year as 3,092 properties changed hands, driven by declines in lower-priced detached and semi-detached homes.
Despite the downtick in sales, the board says activity was still 34 per cent higher than long-term trends for the month.
The benchmark price across all home types was $605,300 for May — up 9.5 per cent from a year earlier and nearly one per cent higher than April.
New listings in Calgary rose 18.7 per cent year-over-year to 4,333 and there were 3,402 units in inventory, 5.9 per cent higher than last year.
"So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1,000,000, a 54 per cent gain over last year," said Ann-Marie Lurie, CREB chief economist, in a statement to CTV News.
"Homes priced over $1,00,000 now reflect over seven per cent of all the sales within city limits."
Here are the city's five most expensive already-constructed residential homes for sale as of June 3, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:
1 – $9.99M Rosedale mansion
A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)Built just last year, this 6,148-square-foot home sits along Crescent Road N.W., offering a spectacular view of the city.
A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)The home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three partial bathrooms.
It has an elevator, a putting green and golf simulator, five fireplaces and six built-in televisions, infrared heaters on all the outdoor patios – including the private hot tub balcony – and a double attached garage plus additional parking for five vehicles.
A look at 914 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (rooneycroninvalentine.com)"New home warranty is in place for this spectacular one-of-a-kind Rockwood-built home," says the listing.
The three-storey home is located at 914 Crescent Road N.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 28 days.
2 - $7.9M Estate in Aspen Woods
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.
Entering the estate you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.
"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.
There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.
A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 94 days.
3 - $7.25M Eagle Ridge bungalow
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.
Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.
"Once you step inside past the hand-chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," states the listing.
"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.
"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."
A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 335 days.
4 – $5.8M Elbow Park mansion
A look at 3811 Ninth St. S.W. (Realtor.ca)
This 4,613-foot Elbow Park mansion was custom built by Rockwood in 2010 and sits in a quiet cul-de-sac shared by just six other properties.
In 2015, it underwent a year-long renovation to create a "modern and elevated aesthetic," according to the listing.
A look at 3811 Ninth St. S.W. (Realtor.ca)The home faces parkland and has nine-foot ceilings and large-scale windows to showcase panoramic valley views.
In addition to a custom wine room, the home features a field room and a games room.
A look at 3811 Ninth St. S.W. (Realtor.ca)"This location is right in the heart of the community with easy access to all levels of schools, parks, The Glencoe (Club), shopping and downtown," the listing states, adding it's a “perfect family home.”
A look at 3811 Ninth St. S.W. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey listing is located at 3811 Ninth St. S.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for six days.
5 - $4.5M mansion in Rosedale
A look at 530 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2015, this home situated along Crescent Road N.W. has unparalleled views of downtown Calgary and the mountains.
The home has more than 3,800 square feet of developed living space including three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and upscale amenities including an elevator.
A look at 530 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"As you enter, you're greeted by a front patio with a fireplace offering sweeping vistas of the city skyline," states the listing. "Ten (foot) ceilings on the main floor exudes modern sophistication showcasing a state-of-the-art kitchen with sleek design elements."
A look at 530 Crescent Road N.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This three-storey home is located at 530 Crescent Road N.W.
It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 45 days.
- With files from The Canadian Press
