A washroom in a downtown shopping centre has been cordoned off as police investigate the discovery of a body on Monday morning.

According to police, the body was found in the wall of a women's washroom on the fourth floor of The CORE Shopping Centre in the 300 block of 8 Avenue Southwest, near the centre's food court, by a maintenance worker at approximately 9:30 a.m. The body is believed to have been found behind a panel mounted on the wall behind a toilet.

The age and gender of the deceased has not been released. The nature of their death has not been confirmed.

The shopping centre and food court remain open for business.

On Monday afternoon, officials with The CORE confirmed that counselling services would be made available to Cushman & Wakefield staff.

