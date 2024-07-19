Investigation underway into 2-vehicle Trans Canada collision near Emerald Lake Road
An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle collision that took place Thursday morning.
At around 10:40 a.m., RCMP officers responded to reports of a collision that took place when an SUV was rear-ended by a car as they were trying to turn left off the highway at the intersection of Emerald Lake Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.
Passengers from both vehicles were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Earlier reports said a woman in her 40s was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Calgary, while a child was transported by ground amulance to hospital in Calgary.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.
