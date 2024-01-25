Investigation underway into BB gun rounds fired at Lethbridge home and senior citizen lodge

Lethbridge police are investigating reports that BB gun rounds were fired multiple times Wednesday at a number of residential properties, including twice at the same senior citizen’s lodge over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday, just before 6:30 p.m., police received a report that a window on the 1100 block of 18A Street North was shot with a BB round. People in the home said they heard a loud crack, then found a hole in the window.

One resident looked outside and saw a suspicious man they described as being around 182 centimetres (6’0”) tall, dressed in dark clothing and a hat walking north through an alley.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Wednesday, police responded to a report that the eastside emergency exit of the Blue Sky Lodge on the 1400 block of 16 Ave. North was shot with BB gun rounds overnight for the second time in 24 hours.

The first time, on the same door, happened overnight Tuesday.

Police said in a release that both times, more than one round was fired through glass, scattering glass fragments down a hallway. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 and refer to File 24001388.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.