CALGARY
Calgary

    • Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Share

    An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.

    At around 10:50 p.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian collision on the 1400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South.

    Preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was walking southwest across Mayor Magrath Drive without the right of way when she was struck by a car.

    She was transported to hospital in critical condition, then transferred via STARS Air Ambulance to Calgary, where she succumbed to her injuries.

    The investigation continues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News