Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge

An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.

At around 10:50 p.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian collision on the 1400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South.

Preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was walking southwest across Mayor Magrath Drive without the right of way when she was struck by a car.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition, then transferred via STARS Air Ambulance to Calgary, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation continues.