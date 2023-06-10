Investigators on scene of early-morning fire in vacant Bowness building
Police and fire crews are investigating after a structure fire at a vacant building in Bowness early Saturday morning.
Crews, who were called to the 7000 block 41 Avenue N.W. just before 5 a.m. Saturday, were met with smoke and flames on the exterior of a two-storey, fourplex.
The fire was attacked aggressively, and a search of the building revealed that it's been vacant since February 2022, based on an order from Alberta Health Services.
A second alarm was called to make sure enough resources were on scene in case the fire reached the roof.
Police are investigating reports that people fled the area as emergency crews arrived.
Anyone with photos, video or information is asked to contact the fire department at piofire@calgary.ca.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
