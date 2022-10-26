Investment boom coming for energy sector as 2050 looms, experts say
Canada's energy sector will be the recipient of a wave of public and private investment dollars in the coming decade, experts say, as the push to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 gains momentum.
On Tuesday, the federal government through the Canada Infrastructure Bank announced an investment of almost $1 billion into Ontario Power Generation for the construction of the country's first small modular nuclear reactor, which is being developed near the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.
It was the kind of blockbuster announcement we can expect to see more of as the coming energy transition gathers steam, said Bruce Lourie, president of the Ivey Foundation, a private charitable foundation dedicated to supporting Canada's transition to a net-zero future while ensuring the country's long-term economic competitiveness.
"And every time there is an investment, every time there’s a new plant, there’s income from the investment, there’s jobs from the investment, there’s new economic activity, there’s trade,” Lourie said.
"We hear a lot about how it’s going to cost a lot to transition the energy system. Well, we’re going to benefit a lot too.”
According to a report from RBC Capital, a record $920 billion was invested specifically in the global energy transition space in 2021, and tens of trillions more will be invested in the years to come as investors focus on decarbonization and growth.
Investment dollars will be needed for everything from carbon capture and storage and other projects aimed at helping to "green" traditional high-emitting sectors like oil and gas extraction, as well as for renewables, nuclear, electrification, large-scale building retrofits and more.
The projects that ultimately win out, from an investor perspective, will be the ones that are reliable, affordable and capable of achieving social licence, said Jacquie Hoornweg, executive director of Ontario Tech University's Brilliant Energy Institute.
“If we’re committed that we’re going to do this (get to net-zero), we really have no choice but to invest in energy," Hoornweg said.
Over the past decade, Canada's energy sector has struggled with a lack of investment due to a variety of factors including commodity price woes, pipeline access issues, and regulatory and environment concerns. As a result, major new capital projects in the sector have been few and far between.
But in recent months, the Canadian oil and gas sector has rolled out a flurry of announcements of proposed projects — from hydrogen plants to renewable diesel facilities to carbon capture and storage — aimed at lowering the industry's emissions profile.
Most of these projects — as well as "clean" energy projects such as nuclear and hydro power — are capital-intensive and long-term, said Richard Norris, an expert in energy security and energy policy and a fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.
"You don’t build these things in less than five or 10 years," Norris said, adding the energy sector is probably entering into a decade of booming investor interest — something that will be amplified as more discretionary sectors are hit by the rising cost of living and slowing consumer spending.
"A lot of the sectors that have seen enormous growth over the last 20 years, particularly the tech sector, are not going to fare very well when energy costs get high," Norris said.
"I think we’re going to see a structural shift of investors out of the exciting tech stocks and into the much more boring energy sector, because that’s the area we’re going to be seeing returns over the next few years.”
In an interview last month, Evan Siddall — head of the Alberta Investment Management Corp., which on Monday announced a $150-million investment in Tidewater Renewables, which is focused on the development of renewable fuels — said that AIMCo wants to be a leader in financing the transition to a low-carbon economy.
"We see the potential for strong financial returns," said Siddall in the interview. "We're a long-term investor, so unlike public markets that tend to operate quarter to quarter with much shorter-term horizons, we can look to a transition into 2030 and see the path to earning a return on decarbonization."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
Bank of Canada expected to announce another sizeable rate hike today
The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision this morning, with markets widely expecting another sizeable rate hike.
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Trick-or-treat: Most Canadians buy Halloween candy they would eat themselves, consider price second
While inflation has scared away many of us from shopping, Canadians aren’t afraid to spend a little more on their Halloween candy cravings.
Minister rejects original Rogers-Shaw deal, leaves door open with new conditions
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejects Ottawa's child welfare cap
The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has rejected the federal government's $40-billion child welfare offer, saying it did not meet the promised $40,000 compensation for each First Nations child and caregiver harmed by discrimination and institutionalized mistreatment.
Edmonton
-
This entire block in downtown Edmonton is for sale
Want to own an entire block in Alberta's capital? The province is taking offers. The 1.48 hectare (3.66 acre) site includes an old hospital, power house and a beautiful brick office building, all constructed almost 100 years ago.
-
Bank of Canada expected to announce another sizeable rate hike today
The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision this morning, with markets widely expecting another sizeable rate hike.
-
Shelter in place order lifted at University of Calgary
A brief shelter in place was issued Tuesday night at the University of Calgary.
Vancouver
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
-
Baby Mac's parents say their 'family is broken' as sentencing for daycare provider resumes
The sentencing for the operator of the unlicensed daycare in East Vancouver where a toddler died five years ago resumed Tuesday.
-
Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who recorded Lucki meeting first told investigators tape lost on stolen phone
An affidavit by an RCMP security investigator details how the force obtained recordings of a tense meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the Mounties' investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
Almost two years after the RCMP imposed a moratorium on the sale of its decommissioned vehicles, the police force has released an internal audit that uncovered a series of shortcomings.
-
New Brunswick man gets ready to head back to warn-torn Ukraine
Refugees continue to flee Ukraine as the war escalates, but at the same time, a New Brunswick man is trying to head back to the battleground.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not what I wanted to find': Dead whale that washed up in B.C. will aid researchers
A gruesome and awe-inspiring discovery was made in the frigid waters off northern Vancouver Island this weekend. A bloated dead humpback whale was discovered on the coast of Malcolm Island, B.C., just north of Port McNeill.
-
Saanich police ID second murder victim, appeal for witnesses
Homicide investigators have confirmed the identity of the second victim in a pair of homicides last week in Saanich, B.C.
-
B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team
British Columbia's next premier announced some of the key staff who will lead his transition team on Tuesday, saying they will set to work immediately to tackle housing unaffordability, public safety and the strain on the province's health-care system.
Toronto
-
John Tory to make Toronto housing announcement today
Mayor John Tory is set to make a housing announcement at Toronto City Hall this morning just days after handily winning a third term in office.
-
Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court next week
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act next week.
-
Peel police to provide details on $25M drug seizure
Peel Regional Police are set to hold a press conference this morning to provide further details about what they say is the largest drug seizure ever in the force’s history.
Montreal
-
Hospital emergency rooms over capacity across most of Quebec
Nearly two-thirds of Quebec's administrative regions had overflowing hospital emergency rooms early Wednesday morning. According to the Indexsanté website, of the 21 hospitals on the island of Montreal, only four had occupancies below 100 per cent.
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
Family of woman found dead on ER floor asks Quebec coroner to reopen investigation
The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner's report.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Transport Canada following up with owner of helicopter recorded flying low in east Ottawa
Transport Canada says there will be a follow-up with the owner of a helicopter that was recorded flying low in Ottawa’s east end earlier this week.
-
Record-breaking temperatures possible in Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a humidex of 25 degrees.
-
Court documents reveal insight into questions Emergencies Act inquiry has for Ford
New court documents from the province reveal some insight into questions the Emergencies Act inquiry has for Premier Doug Ford.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot crash sends 18-year-old driver to hospital with injuries
Waterloo regional police had a roadway closed in Wilmot Township for a collision which sent the driver of a pickup truck to hospital.
-
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
-
New Waterloo regional police chief to be appointed Thursday
Waterloo Regional Police Service will soon have its permanent leader.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mall security guards used excessive force in arrest, bystander says
A sidewalk arrest by Saskatoon mall security has one bystander concerned with what they see as an excessive use of force.
-
Saskatoon Ukrainian bilingual school getting creative to deal with influx of students
With no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more displaced people are coming to Saskatchewan and that influx is felt in a big way at the province’s only Ukrainian bilingual school.
-
Saskatoon bids farewell to $64 million construction season
The City of Saskatoon is ready to put another construction season behind it after extensive work to some of the city's busiest roads.
Northern Ontario
-
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.
-
Toronto police officer allegedly took dead person’s credit card, stole missing person's luxury watch
A Toronto police constable who is facing more than a dozen criminal charges allegedly took a dead person’s credit card and stole a missing person’s luxury watch.
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
'Things are critical right now': Manitoba doctor sounds alarm, says hospitals are overwhelmed
An emergency room doctor is sounding the alarm after a patient waited 10 hours before being diagnosed with a heart attack.
-
Wet year wreaks havoc on Winnipeg back lanes, prompts safety concerns
From pot holes to puddles - the wettest year on record has wreaked havoc on Winnipeg back lanes.
Regina
-
Bank of Canada expected to announce another sizeable rate hike today
The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision this morning, with markets widely expecting another sizeable rate hike.
-
Several Sask. communities continue to face medical disruptions: SUMA
While medical service is resuming in La Ronge, Assiniboia, and Biggar, the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) cautions that some communities across the province are still experiencing problems.
-
Regina Public Library highlights issues with central branch during public tours
The Regina Public Library (RPL) is shedding some light on the issues that plague its central branch.