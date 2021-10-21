Is the Hose and Hound haunted? City of Calgary shares ghost stories

If you like your nachos to come with a side of spooky stories then a pub in Inglewood might be the spot for you.

With Halloween quickly approaching, the City of Calgary is using social media to highlight some of the historic haunts around the city, including Fire Station No. 3 in Inglewood.

Built in 1906, Fire Station No. 3 is a two-storey, red-brick landmark with large rounded-arch doorways and a distinctive second-storey oriel window.

"As the name implies, it was the third fire station to be established in the city, and the first to be located both outside the centre city and east of the Elbow River," the city said in a tweet.

The fire hall, now the home of the Hose and Hound pub, closed in 1952.

As we head into spoooooky 👻🎃🦇 season we are going to look at some of our notorious historic haunts around the city. Fire Station No. 3 in Inglewood is one such place. pic.twitter.com/lbWniCFuQR — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) October 21, 2021

After it closed, the building was the home of the Inglewood Community Association from about 1952-69.

"There are various ghosts that are rumoured to inhabit the building," the city said. "One such ghost is a horse named Lightning who died in the building."

"If you’re in the building early in the morning, the legend says you may hear the clopping of hooves in the front area."

Another ghost rumoured to appear in the building is a monkey named Barney who was the pet of Calgary’s first fire chief, Cappy Smart, the city said.

"Barney had to be put down after attacking a little boy in the community. However, ever since then strange things are said to happen."

The city says Fire Station No. 3 is one of only five pre-First World War fire stations out of 12 still standing.

"The fire station has been featured in various books and television shows about haunted places."

For more information on the building, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.