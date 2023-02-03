It's all positive! The Calgary 5-day forecast

And there we go with the warm-up! Westerlies to 40 km/h will do that to you.

Our long-range forecast is keeping things reasonably steady for us until we hit late next week, where a minor dip is expected, accompanied by a few flurries (or at least, that's what it looks like right this minute).

Locally and more presently, the potency of these westerlies has made it a toastier morning in Calgary, though the overall daytime high isn't moving the needle much, but hey, it's above seasonal, and above zero. We'll do something similar Saturday, though with a marginally chillier start; this becomes the going trend as we go through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

If anything shifts in our forecast, it'll likely be Tuesday… that one has potential to get warmer than advertised, with a solid chance of setting up a chinook.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Mainly cloudy, breezy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, -3 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: cloudy, low -2 C

And now, another salvo from the Alberta Aurora Chasers – today's are from John…

Viewer John's shot of the ZTF comet.

…and, less related to the beautiful ZTF comet, the Orion Nebula, captured by Jon!

Viewer Jon's photo of the Orion Nebula.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.