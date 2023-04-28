'It’s great exercise': 102-year-old Lethbridge woman takes e-bike for a spin

A centenarian was among the Lethbridge seniors who climbed onto an e-bike for a leisurely ride around the city on Friday.

The three-wheel tandem electronic bicycle that 102-year-old Ruth Schumacher rode was one of four unveiled by the Green Acres Foundation.

"She asked to be the very first resident on these bikes, so you don’t argue with a 102 year old," said Dawna Coslovi, Green Acres Foundation CEO.

Schumacher, who is Green Acres' oldest resident, wasn't alone on the bike – she was joined by Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh.

"it was very nice," Schumacher said. "I mean, I could have gone longer… It’s great exercise."

Coslovi says the hope is that the new e-bikes will help keep residents at the seniors living community stay active this summer.

"This is a really important component for seniors living," she said.

"We found, especially during the pandemic, (that) social isolation for senior residents is really detrimental to their health. So something like this, where they can go out on a bike ride, get the fresh air – for some of these people they haven’t been on a bike for maybe 40 years."

The three-wheeled bikes cost roughly $80,000 for all four.

Funding came from the foundations' annual golf tournament, Lions' Club of Picture Butte and Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta.

Coslovi believes the benefits outweigh the costs.

"We're going to set up a program because we thought it would be nice for families to come, and, instead of having the regular sit- down visit, book out the bike, take your mom or dad out for a bike ride," she said.

With two seats and double the pedals, the ride is easy for those of all ages.

"It was wonderful," said Maxine Cawthra, a resident at the Heritage Lodge. "It was so much fun."

Cawthra was paired up with Mayor Blaine Hyggen for her ride.

Maxine Cawthra rides a three-wheel tandem electronic bicycle with Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen. "We had a bicycle ride for two - it was great. If I knew the words we would've sang," Cawthra joked.

The e-bikes will be stationed at the foundations’ different living communities across the city.

Residents like Cawthra and Schumacher say they can’t wait to go for another ride.

"Up at Black Rock Terrace, we have this great big parking lot behind us, we'll do races back there for sure," Cawthra joked.