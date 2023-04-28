'It’s great exercise': 102-year-old Lethbridge woman takes e-bike for a spin

102-year-old Ruth Schumacher rides a three-wheel tandem electronic bicycle with Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh. 102-year-old Ruth Schumacher rides a three-wheel tandem electronic bicycle with Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina