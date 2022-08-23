'It's so exciting': Thousands turn out for return of Whoop-Up Day parade

Marking the kickoff to one of the city's most anticipated summer events, thousands lined Third Avenue and 13 Street North to take in the annual Whoop-Up Days parade.

“It’s so exciting,” said Jada Scott, who performed in Tuesday morning’s parade with Peak Elite Cheerleading. “I've been doing this since I was eight years old so to be back after COVID is so amazing.”

The parade has been postponed for the last three years due to the pandemic. But, according to Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO Mike Warkentin, about 80 floats took part in the parades return.

“We weren’t sure how many floats we were going to have this year following the pandemic,” Warkentin said. “We have about 80 this year which is holding steady compared to previous years.”

This year's parade marshals include Chief Roy Fox from the Kainai Nation, Chief Stanley Grier from Piikani Nation, Chief Ouray Crowfoot from Siksika Nation and members from the Blackfeet Nation in Montana.

“We had representation from Blackfeet, Piikani, Kainai and Siksika, so all four nations of the Blackfoot Confederacy were in attendance today,” said Blood Tribe Councillor Piinaakoyoim Tailfeathers. “It's been an honour and it's really an honour to see the representation and visibility from our people during this year's celebrations.”

This year's Whoop-Up Days features the Siksikaitsitapi Pow Wow and Princess Pageant, highlighting the Blackfoot culture in southern Alberta.

“Our partnership with the Blackfoot Confederacy is something that is exceptionally important to our organization and so important to the fabric of southern Alberta,” Warkentin said.

Tailfeathers said he hopes Whoop-Up Days and other events in the city continue to honour the Blackfoot culture.

“The visibility really important and I want Lethbridge residents to know that we’re represented and that we’re visible and our celebrations are shared,” he said. “Whoop-Up Days is a good space for learning and I look forward for what’s to come.”

Those taking in the annual parade said they’re excited to have Whoop-Up Days return to the city.

“It’s fun to be at the parade because we've never been and we've only ever been to the tiny town ones and this is a big city one so we're excited for that,” said Colette Aikema, who was watching the parade with her family.

“I'm excited to see it,” said Madison Gallant. “I’m usually riding in the fire truck, so I’m excited to see it.”

This year's Whoop-Up Days theme is 125 years through history, helping mark the Lethbridge and District Exhibition’s milestone anniversary.

Scott said the crowds along the streets didn’t disappoint.

"It's been a long time since I’ve seen this many people and it’s exciting to show what cheerleading is to others,” Scott said.

The parade is just the start of the week-long festivities, with Exhibition Park hosting Whoop-Up Days fun until Saturday.