CALGARY
Calgary

    • It's the second-snowiest March on record, and we aren't done yet

    Share

    The next two days will come with daytime high temperatures above the freezing mark, but it'll still be cool in the nights and mornings.

    Here is a look at what you can expect for Tuesday:

    So far this month, we've received 62 centimetres of snow (with last week's 37 centimetres being a huge chunk of that), making this the second-snowiest March on record.

    And we aren't done yet.

    There is one more snowy system that will arrive before the month is over.

    It could bring five to 10 centimetres of snow (from this Thursday to Saturday), which will bring us close to a record-breaking snowy March.

    Here's a look at the longer-term forecast as we lead into Easter weekend.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by law enforcement

    In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News