'Its about humanity': Pakistani Calgarians raising funds for flood relief

A man stands near his flood-hit home surrounded by water in Sohbat Pur city of Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, on Aug. 28, 2022. (Zahid Hussain / AP) A man stands near his flood-hit home surrounded by water in Sohbat Pur city of Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, on Aug. 28, 2022. (Zahid Hussain / AP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.

NEW

NEW | Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?

With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina