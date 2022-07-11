Jason Kenney hosts his final Premier's Stampede Breakfast

It's a Calgary Stampede tradition where pancakes meet provincial politics.

For the last time as the leader of the province, Jason Kenney hosted his annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast outside the McDougall Centre.

Kenney announced his intention to step down as premier in May following a narrow United Conservative Party leadership review in which he garnered 51.4 per cent approval.

The Calgary Stampede was cancelled in 2020 in response to the rampant global spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic lingered over the 2021 version of the premier's breakfast with fewer people in attendance, sparse crowds watching the pancake preparation, and a handful of protesters rolling up to voice their concerns regarding pandemic restrictions.

With Kenney on his way out the door, some of his UCP colleagues are champing at the bit to slide into the party's top position.

But in the meantime, Kenney is still leading the way and he will be heading to Victoria to meet with his fellow premiers from across the country for a Council of the Federation meeting.

The 13 premiers are expected to once again call on Ottawa to increase health-care spending.