Jazz festival features free outdoor show with Juno winner Hilario Duran

Inglewood will be swinging Sunday.

That's because JazzYYC is kicking off a summer of music with its Jazz Walk. The concert will feature an eclectic lineup, including the Simone Lutzko Quartet, VOLK, Johnny Summers Quintet, the Michelle Gregoire Trio, Joanna Borromeo, Grammy-nominated pianist Hilario Duran 'Contumbao', and a surprise performer.

The free concert, part of the JazzYYC Summer Festival, takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at newly-constructed Jack Long Park, at 920 9 Ave S.E.

It will also close the Jazz Festival, which opened Thursday.

Also, Duran is giving a free workshop Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Asylum for Art, 2505 14 Street S.W. where he'll be teaching how to perform Cuban jazz piano.

There are also a number of ticketed concerts Saturday night at venues around the city. Check JazzYYC’s website for more information.