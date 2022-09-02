Job action at Calgary Courts Centre sees legal aid lawyers on the picket line

Disgruntled legal aid lawyers, who have already begun to refuse certain cases in Alberta, stepped up their fight against the provincial government on Friday.

Several dozen protesters mobilized at the Calgary Court Centre, forming a picket line with signs showing their disapproval with their situation and displeasure with the treatment handed to them but the justice ministry.

Participants say this is the first time such action has taken place.

"It's never happened in this province before," said Kelsey Sitar, vice-president of the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Calgary.

"I don't know that we've ever even had defence lawyers organized to stop taking legal aid files of any kind. I know of it happening at times in other provinces – most recently in Ontario – but it is very unusual for it to have to come to this."

Friday's picket lines are a result of a fight between Legal Aid Alberta and the provincial government over a lack of funding.

In mid-August, representatives of multiple associations that provide legal aid to clients resolved that, starting Sept. 1, they would refuse files involving Alberta's most serious criminal offences – those listed as level 2.5 or level 3 offences.

Some of those offences include armed robbery, human trafficking, terrorism and murder.

Lawyers say without proper funding, Albertans who are charged with crimes don't have access to justice and the counsel who represent them aren't adequately compensated.

"This government treats this as almost like a thorn in their side. They've funded the police on several different occasions in the last few years, they've funded the prosecution on several occasions in the last few years and legal aid has remained the same and work has doubled," said John Hooker, a member of the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Calgary.

The organization says talks up to this point with Justice Minister Tyler Shandro have been characterized as "dismissive" while the UCP government has said it wants to wait until a formal review of Legal Aid Alberta's administrative system is complete.

Shandro told the media this week that any move before that would sabotage that process.

While the review is expected to be complete in October, the ongoing battle is expected to create a further backlog in Alberta's legal system until the dispute is resolved.

