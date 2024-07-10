CALGARY
    Juno Award-winning Sheepdogs reflect on humble beginnings heading into Stampede Week show

    "Boy, we were terrible but we've gotten a lot better since then," says Sheepdogs lead singer and guitarist Ewan Currie on the Juno Award-winning band's first jam session.

    Twenty years ago last Sunday, the band played together for the first time in a basement in Saskatoon.

    Within a few years, they were on the cover of Rolling Stone, after the magazine named them the greatest unsigned band at the time.

    "It was a big PR boost to us. We were a pretty unknown band from Saskatchewan just losing money by driving around in a van and playing mildly attended rock 'n' roll shows," Currie said.

    Those days are behind them, as the Sheepdogs perform Thursday at the National Saloon during Stampede Week.

