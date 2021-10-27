Keeping Calgary kids safe on Halloween: try a candy tube or chutes, officials suggest

Children receive treats by candy chutes while trick-or-treating for Halloween in New York City on October 31, 2020. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) Children receive treats by candy chutes while trick-or-treating for Halloween in New York City on October 31, 2020. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Calgary Top Stories