Kenney gives thanks to Alta. healthcare workers who faced the fourth wave

CALGARY -

Premier Kenney gave thanks for Alberta's health care workers Monday.

In his Thanksgiving statement, Kenney said, "Thanksgiving is a time when we reflect on all that we have, and give thanks. This year, we should all be thankful for those healthcare workers who have faced the fourth wave of COVID-19 in our hospitals and ICUs."

"And we can show that thanks," he added, "by getting vaccinated, to protect our loved ones, and to protect our healthcare system."

Kenney also took time to make the point that vaccinated families could enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together at home, whereas unvaccinated Albertans are currently forbidden from indoor gatherings.

“Being vaccinated also means that you will be able to celebrate family traditions in a more familiar way. You can safely gather around the dinner table – up to 10 people from two households, as long as everyone who is eligible is vaccinated. And where our loved ones can’t be in our homes, I know they are in our thoughts.

“Whether you are sharing a turkey dinner, or reaching out through phone or video to loved ones in your lives," he added, "I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving.”

Friday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw echoed Kenney's sentiments in a Twitter thread.

"As we head into the Thanksgiving long weekend, please plan to give thanks safely, even if you and your family are fully vaccinated," Hinshaw said. "Keep gatherings small, and take advantage of mild weather to meet outdoors if possible."

Opposition leader Rachel Notley also gave thanks to healthcare workers as well as "every Albertan who has done their part to help fight the spread of COVID-19."