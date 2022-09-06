Kenney government names advisory board to focus Alberta's skill building strategy

The Alberta government has announced the establishment of an 11-member panel that Premier Jason Kenney says will help supply the province with the skilled labour it needs for years to come.

Kenney made the announcement in Calgary on Tuesday, saying that with Alberta's economy booming and more opportunities becoming available in different skilled industries everyday, the province needs to keep up with its supply of workers.

"We are hearing more and more from employers that the biggest challenge they are facing is skill and labour shortages," Kenney said.

"Not enough people with the right skills for the jobs that are being created right now in our province."

In order to help in this, Kenney announced the creation of the Premier's Council on Skills, an advisory group made up of industry stakeholders that he says will "help government ensure that current and future post-secondary programming in Alberta is aligned with the needs of our high-demand sectors."

"This task force will bridge the gap between industry, government and education institutions, including at least one member from industries in each of the following areas: agriculture and forestry, tourism, construction, energy sector, technology, aviation, aerospace and logistics, finance and fintech (financial technology) and the health industry."

Kenney says the council will make sure Alberta is providing students with "the key skills they need to succeed."

All students, from all different type of institutions and studying in various fields, will benefit from the support, Kenney said.

"We believe and I believe that a trade certificate has just as much merit and value as a university degree and that apprenticeship learning – practical, experiential learning – is worth just about as much as academic classroom learning."

Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides says the members of the new panel will work to address many of the challenges the province currently faces.

"We need to equip Albertans with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed and secure Alberta's future."

The members of the Premier's Council on Skills are:

Dennis Perrin, Alberta and Prairies director, Christian Labour Association of Canada – council chair;

Brent Allison, CEO, Long View Systems;

Glenn Feltham, interim city manager, City of Medicine Hat ¬– council vice-chair;

Ken Gibson, executive director, Alberta Construction Association;

Ron Koslowsky, vice-president, Manitoba division, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters;

Jason Krips, president and CEO, Alberta Forest Products Association;

Gurpreet Lail, president and CEO, Petroleum Services Association of Canada and principal of Lail Consulting;

Tara Lockyer, chief people, culture, brand and communications officer, ATB Financial;

Terry Parker, executive director, Building Trades Alberta;

Darren Reeder, president and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Alberta; and

Tom Snell, president and chair of the board of directors, Columbia College Calgary.

Further information on the council, its members and its role, can be found online.