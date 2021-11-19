Kenney leadership in question as UCP annual general meeting set to begin in Calgary

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces funding and new steps being taken to help support Albertans experiencing homelessness and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Edmonton on Nov. 17, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces funding and new steps being taken to help support Albertans experiencing homelessness and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Edmonton on Nov. 17, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Calgary Top Stories