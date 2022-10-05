Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA

Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.

Kenney made his address from downtown Calgary speaking about an investment in Alberta's provincial parks on Wednesday, suggesting that while he will no longer be leader, he wants to stay on as MLA for the time being.

"It's been a privilege of a lifetime to be able to serve Calgarians and Albertans," Kenney said of his time in office.

"I will be finishing my time in public service with a heart full of gratitude and with no fundamental regrets."

He added that some of his budget cut decisions were probably not what Albertans were looking for from his government, but he stands by them, saying they helped put Alberta back on track financially.

"We have implemented 93 per cent of the 375 platform commitments we gave Albertans in the last election despite three once-in-a-century crises," he said.

"Despite those headwinds and a hostile government in Ottawa, we helped to usher in an Alberta economic renaissance, unprecedented diversification, country-leading growth (and) more people working before in our province in our history."

However, Kenney said he should have acted sooner once cracks began to form in the UCP caucus over the province's COVID-19 response.

"I had probably a naïve approach to caucus relations – surprisingly naïve given my 25 years in public life," he said. "Perhaps I should have been a lot more like Stephen Harper or the recently re-elected Doug Ford or Scott Moe – the more typical Canadian approach.

"What I've come to the conclusion of is this – the public is not interested in a lot of internal party or caucus drama playing out, people just want competent, focused government."

Kenney also brought up the example of Ford's approach of removing six members of his caucus when problems were discovered.

"I look at that versus what happened here and I wonder if we owed Albertans a greater degree of discipline and coherence."

He remains hopeful that whoever is chosen as the new leader of the UCP – and Alberta's next premier – will focus on all the issues facing regular Albertans instead of "becoming an ideological debating society focused on marginal issues."

Kenney served three years as Alberta's premier – the 18th person to hold the position.

You can watch live coverage of the UCP leadership vote from Calgary's BMO Centre on TV and online starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6.