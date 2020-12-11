CALGARY -- An organization that offers programs for Calgary seniors has been reunited with the laptop and tablets stolen during a recent break-in and now the centre has even more devices thanks to donors who stepped up to the plate in the time of need.

Thieves gained access to the Kerby Cente outside business hours on the evening of Nov. 26 and made off with 15 used tablets and a laptop that had been donated to the seniors' program.

Damage to the centre was minimal but, without the devices, connecting vulnerable seniors with the support programs they required was a greater challenge.

After learning of the Kerby Centre's predicament, individuals and businesses heeded the call for help and donated an additional 29 used tablets and four used laptops.

Kerby Centre officials say the stolen devices were recovered by police during an investigation into an unrelated crime.

Police have not confirmed whether arrests have been made in connection with the break-in.