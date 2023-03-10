KidSport launching a training program for hockey and soccer referees

Nicholas Gibbs is a 15-year-old hockey player who is taking to his dad Al about signing up for the KidSport Project REF program in September. Nicholas Gibbs is a 15-year-old hockey player who is taking to his dad Al about signing up for the KidSport Project REF program in September.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina