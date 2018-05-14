Calgary police and ALERT's organized crime and gang team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the city’s southeast last Thursday and confiscated about $100,000 worth of cocaine from a vehicle with a three-year-old child inside.

On May 10th, police pulled over a vehicle at a gas station in the Penbrooke Meadows area and found 1,007 grams of cocaine inside when they searched the vehicle.

Police arrested two people at the scene and removed a young child from the vehicle.

“We’re happy to have seized these drugs, but we’re even happier to ensure the safety of this young child,” said Insp. Patty McCallum, from ALERT Calgary in a release. “Needlessly putting children into dangerous situations like this is unacceptable, and we’re grateful for the support of partners like CARRT to ensure she remains safe.”

A 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, who are the child’s parents, are each charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

The names of the parents are not being released to protect the identity of the child.

The CPS Child At Risk Response Team (CARRT) has been contacted and will conduct a follow-up investigation.