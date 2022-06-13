King Eddy offers Canada Day full of live music with no cover
Calgarians can celebrate Canada Day 2022 by skipping the cover at the King Eddy.
The 21st century honky tonk will be full of music starting at 11 a.m. on July 1, including performances by old-time banjo player Amy Nelson, Cree/Metis blues belter Bebe Buckskin, singer-songwriter Pierre Sabourin and R&B performer ZENON who's performing on the rooftop.
There's no cover charge for any of the Canada Day shows.
The Bell Live Series at the King Eddy runs daily from July 8-17.
Over at the National Music Centre, admission will be pay-what-you can on July 1, with annual memberships available for 50 per cent off, both online and in-person.
“Since opening in 2016, Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, has been a hub for amplifying the voices of many communities from across Canada,” said NMC president and CEO Andrew Mosker in a release. "Six years on, our vision remains the same: to provide a national home for music in Canada and celebrate music’s transformative power to heal and unite.
"Now that people are feeling more comfortable coming out to live events, we’re looking forward to welcoming Canadians, Calgarians, and international visitors for what’s sure to be an unforgettable bash."
Canada Day at the National Music Centre will feature an all request piano show featuring the Duelling Piano Kings, a hands-on instrument petting zoo, buskers roaming through Studio Bell, organ performances in the Kimball Theatre, and pop-up demonstrations of unique items from the NMC collection.
The National Music Centre, within Studio Bell, in Calgary's East VIllage
There are also a number of exhibitions to view, including Buffy Saint-Marie: Pathfinder, Music & Welllness, and an in-depth look at the career of Deborah Cox, the newest inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities going on throughout the day in the East Village, including an East Village Street Fair on 8th Avenue S.E. St. The Central Library will be open Canada Day and there will be live music and other activities on St. Patrick's Island.
