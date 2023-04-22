Kitchen fire in Whitehorn results in a dozen people being displaced

Firefighters responded to an intense fire Friday night, but quick action resulted in the blaze being brought under control quickly.

Calls came in about a home on 44 Avenue N.E. in the community of Whitehorn with smoke coming out of it around 8:20 p.m.

Fire crews from a nearby fire station arrived within moments and saw smoke coming out the front door.

They say a cooking fire in the kitchen had grown into a well-involved fire.

Crews extinguished it and searched the home for people, but 12 occupants had already escaped safely.

Because the house has heavy smoke damage, they will not be able to return home tonight.

Firefighters expected to be on the scene all night monitoring for hot spots.