Kraft Dinner soft serve? Meal worm hot dogs? Stampede releases midway menu

The Calgary Stampede has released the list of midway food that will debut this year and the additions include the absurd, the pleasant, the far too enormous and the 'Who put cotton candy on my bowl of noodles?'.

The 45 new entries to the long list of mostly edible fare available on the Stampede grounds during The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth range from appetizing to less than appealing.

Crazy Tongue Pizza (pizza with cow tongue)

Korean Squid Ink Corn Dog (contains no squid)

Cajun Fried Cheese Curd Poutine

Pop Rocks Popcorn Chicken

Deep Fried Oreo Mini Donuts

Cookie Dough-Nut Cookie Dough

Honey Habanero Ice Pops

Waffle Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich

Bad Breath Lemonade (contains garlic)

Horchata Pineapple

Lemon Meringue Lychee Lemonade

Duck Pond Lemonade – Three litres of lemonade topped with a rubber duck

Samosas on a Stick

Samosa Poutine

Flamin Cheetos Fries

Unagi Sushi Taco

Octopus Rangoon

Kikiam

Chile Lime Popcorn Shrimp

Stew Beef Rice Bowl

Cotton Candy Lemonade

Glazed Donut Grilled Cheese

Maple Glazed Oreo Donuts

Unicorn Glazed Donut Stick

Jalapeno Cheesy Cauliflower Bites

Black Forest Mini Donuts

Cookie Dough Mini Donuts

Chipotle Pickle Philly

Pickle Bun Sandwich

Cotton Candy Noodles

Deep Fried Mochi

Deep Fried Strawberries

Steve-O's Flamin Hot Chicken Sando

Kraft Dinner Soft Serve

Meal Worm Hot Dog

Chili Cheeseburger Onion

Bao Baos

Pig-Kle Sandwich

Buttered French Toast Mini Donuts

Nanaimo Bar Mini Donuts

Cricket Hot Dog

Elote Corn

Vegan Chili Cheez Burger

Korean BBQ Fries

Oreo Rice

For descriptions and images of all the new offerings visit Calgary Stampede – New Midway Food.

"The spectacular and inventive dishes brought to the Midway every year truly make the Calgary Stampede experience fun and memorable," said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming, in a statement. "The culinary experience is a ‘must do’ and by purchasing a Stampede SuperPass, guests can live out their foodie adventures throughout the entire 10 days."

Unagi Sushi Tacos, KD Soft Serve, Lemon Meringue Lychee Lemonade and Meal Worm Hot Dogs are a few new foods coming to Stampede 2022!



View the full list, and get unlimited entries to Stampede Park with the Stampede SuperPass, now available online!



🎟️: https://t.co/5133XEZd5L pic.twitter.com/YGsNu3opb8 — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) May 17, 2022

This year's Calgary Stampede runs from July 8 – 17.



