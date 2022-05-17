Kraft Dinner soft serve? Meal worm hot dogs? Stampede releases midway menu
The Calgary Stampede has released the list of midway food that will debut this year and the additions include the absurd, the pleasant, the far too enormous and the 'Who put cotton candy on my bowl of noodles?'.
The 45 new entries to the long list of mostly edible fare available on the Stampede grounds during The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth range from appetizing to less than appealing.
- Crazy Tongue Pizza (pizza with cow tongue)
- Korean Squid Ink Corn Dog (contains no squid)
- Cajun Fried Cheese Curd Poutine
- Pop Rocks Popcorn Chicken
- Deep Fried Oreo Mini Donuts
- Cookie Dough-Nut Cookie Dough
- Honey Habanero Ice Pops
- Waffle Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich
- Bad Breath Lemonade (contains garlic)
- Horchata Pineapple
- Lemon Meringue Lychee Lemonade
- Duck Pond Lemonade – Three litres of lemonade topped with a rubber duck
- Samosas on a Stick
- Samosa Poutine
- Flamin Cheetos Fries
- Unagi Sushi Taco
- Octopus Rangoon
- Kikiam
- Chile Lime Popcorn Shrimp
- Stew Beef Rice Bowl
- Cotton Candy Lemonade
- Glazed Donut Grilled Cheese
- Maple Glazed Oreo Donuts
- Unicorn Glazed Donut Stick
- Jalapeno Cheesy Cauliflower Bites
- Black Forest Mini Donuts
- Cookie Dough Mini Donuts
- Chipotle Pickle Philly
- Pickle Bun Sandwich
- Cotton Candy Noodles
- Deep Fried Mochi
- Deep Fried Strawberries
- Steve-O's Flamin Hot Chicken Sando
- Kraft Dinner Soft Serve
- Meal Worm Hot Dog
- Chili Cheeseburger Onion
- Bao Baos
- Pig-Kle Sandwich
- Buttered French Toast Mini Donuts
- Nanaimo Bar Mini Donuts
- Cricket Hot Dog
- Elote Corn
- Vegan Chili Cheez Burger
- Korean BBQ Fries
- Oreo Rice
For descriptions and images of all the new offerings visit Calgary Stampede – New Midway Food.
"The spectacular and inventive dishes brought to the Midway every year truly make the Calgary Stampede experience fun and memorable," said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming, in a statement. "The culinary experience is a ‘must do’ and by purchasing a Stampede SuperPass, guests can live out their foodie adventures throughout the entire 10 days."
This year's Calgary Stampede runs from July 8 – 17.
