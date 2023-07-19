Lake Louise RCMP ask for assistance after man bound for Calgary goes missing

Mounties out of Lake Louise are asking for help finding a missing man who was bound for Calgary.

Randal MacDowell, 40, was last seen in Golden, B.C., on July 5.

RCMP say when he was last in contact with family and friends, it was believed he would be travelling from Golden to Calgary.

MacDowell is described as 5'9" and 150 pounds, red-haired and green-eyed with a light complexion.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call the Lake Louise RCMP detachment at 403-522-3811.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.